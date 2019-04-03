Pub hours, SGA staff could change in wake of Student Choice Initiative

by Catherine Biskupski, reporter

The Student General Association says they are listening to students’ concerns about Doug Ford’s Student Choice Initiative.

Amidst uncertainty about what the new government legislation regarding student association funding means for students, the SGA hosted an “Ask Me Anything” question and answer period Tuesday.

The q & a was an opportunity for students, club leaders, and faculty to ask questions about the future of clubs, campus events and organizations.

In September, students will have the option of opting out of certain fees during enrolment, which could affect events like the Welcome Week concert, and services like the Women’s Centre, Pride Office and Indigenous Office.

Certain fees have been deemed protected by the university and will remain mandatory. These mandatory fees include funding for mental health support and athletic fees.

Incoming SGA President Eric Chapell said if the organization ends up with less money in September, they will need to find alternative ways to support student clubs.

“Since we won’t be able to support student clubs fiscally anymore, we will be shifting our focus to club development,” Chappell said.

“Clubs will still be able to bank with the SGA, participate in club’s day and be allowed to book and rent out SGA rooms, as well as the Pub.”

As for club insurance, Chappell and Thornber said that while insurance is not a guarantee, it is a priority. The SGA encourages clubs to become financially independent and to look at membership fees and alternate forms of fundraising.

Pub hours, staff at risk if students opt out of fees

In the meantime, the SGA is waiting on the university to receive further clarification about which services will be cut, and which initiatives will continue to be funded. The SGA is predicting a 40% cut to their operations budget, but even this is uncertain since it is dependant on several variables that have yet to be determined.

Managing this cut will include cutting daytime Pub Down Under hours and converting two full-time staff positions to student positions. The SGA said they will be able to protect student employees, and office hours will not be affected by the cuts.

The structure of the SGA will remain largely unchanged, and the current positions of a president and two vice presidents will carry over to next year. They are also prepared to share funding with the AEF and LAMPS to continue supporting the student centre and health plan. Corporate sponsors have also been contacted.

In the wake of the funding changes, the association will continue to advocate alongside lobby groups that oppose the funding changes.

