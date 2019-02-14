Chappell in as new SGA president. Kotila, Grant win VP seats

The polls for the 2018-2019 SGA/AGÉ elections are now closed and the results are in.

According to SGA/AGÉ Chief Returning Officer, the successful candidates are as follows:

Eric Chappell, President

Katlyn Kotila, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy,

Tomas Antolin Grant, Vice President of Student Life, and

Cory Clark, Senator

Eric Chappell was the first student to transfer to Sudbury from Laurentian’s Barrie campus, which led him to realize “that [he] was capable of recognizing issues, and making positive change for students,” he told Lambda in 2018.

In his campaign statement, Chappell said he “believes that [he has] the right qualifications for the role of SGA president.”

“Now, I ask that students put their trust in me to represent them in a time when they need it the most.”

New VP of Policy and Advocacy Katlyn Kotila is a second-year student double majoring in Political Science and Communication Studies.

She said she “wanted to regularly consult with groups on and off campus to ensure no voices are left unheard, work with governing bodies both within Laurentian and in the community to make sure students are not left behind, promote student engagement and make it more accessible for all students, make sustainability a priority, and most importantly always put the students’ needs first.”

Tomas Antolin Grant, the SGA’s new VP of Student Life, said he believes that “students have continuously been let down and [that] it’s time to change that with hard work and good leadership.”

“The students have continuously been let down and it’s time to change that with hard work and good leadership. I am here to show you how to find the services you need and support you as best as I can” Grant said.

In a Facebook post, the SGA said that official election data will be available upon ratification by the Board of Directors on February 27th, 2019.

More on the newly-elected executives to follow.

