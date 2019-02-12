Meet the Candidates for SGA VP, Student Life: Tomas Antolin Grant

Hello Laurentian University, my name is Tomas Antolin Grant and I want to be your next Vice President of Student Life. You have a voice and I am here to listen. Tell me what you want to see at Laurentian next year, the activities you want to do and what songs make you move!

Through sitting on Senate and the SGA Board of Directors, as well as holding many other positions, I have been able to advocate for students at Laurentian for over two years now. Making sure that the opinions of students are always considered. I can’t wait to get to know more of you and to connect with any of the students I have yet to meet. I am here to serve each and every one of you and make your University experience the best it can be.

Do you have a question? I will help you find the answer. Do you want to start something new at Laurentian? Let’s make it happen.

The students have continuously been let down and it’s time to change that with hard work and good leadership. I am here to show you how to find the services you need and support you as best as I can. Few other students have the same amount of experience I do and I know what needs to be done to make next year, the best yet. Let’s make memories that will last a lifetime! #TrustSGA

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

