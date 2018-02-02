Robinson-Huron Treaty Gathering being held for youth and students on LU campus

On February 5, 2018, there will be a Robinson-Huron Treaty Gathering for Youth and Students, held at Canisius Hall at the University of Sudbury, to better inform students studying and living on treaty territory about the current state of the treaty.

Sudbury, including Laurentian University, sits on Robinson-Huron Treaty territory. In September 2014, 21 Robinson-Huron Treaty First Nations filed a Statement of Claim against Canada and Ontario due to “the long-standing and serious breach of the Treaty.”

As explained on the main website regarding the Treaty, “The First Nations intend to ensure that the Crown lives up to its obligations under the treaty. The leadership and beneficiaries have been patient and want nothing more than a fair share of the revenues. Reconciliation and a just settlement can be achieved – one that will not only be good for First Nation economies, but also for the regional economy in north eastern Ontario.”

Since the court proceedings are currently in Sudbury, this is a historic opportunity for youth to become involved and learn about the Robinson-Huron Treaty.

On Monday, February 5, starting at 5pm, there will be a speaker series to give teachings about the treaty and the court proceedings revolving around it. The speakers will be Mike Restoule, chairperson of the Robinson-Huron Treaty litigation trust, and Terry Debassige, a knowledge keeper on Anishnaabe historical relationships with Canada and the British Crown.

There will be a dinner following the teachings, and then a fire at the Sacred Fire Arbour. The fire will include a pipe ceremony with Will Morin, and an open discussion on what students/youth learned at the teachings.

On the following day, Tuesday, February 6, participants have the chance to visit the actual court proceedings at the Radisson Hotel in downtown Sudbury beginning at 9:15am.

The focus is on youth and student attendance, but all are welcome to attend the events.

For more information, check out the Facebook event here.

