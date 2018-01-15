By Dane Sauvé and Olivia Francesconi, for the Lambda

On Wednesday, January 10, we attended the Students’ General Association’s emergency board meeting called to elect two new student senators.

Following the land acknowledgment, the three candidates gave short speeches detailing their goals for the position, and were asked three follow-up questions, respectively, by board members.

The questions repeatedly referred to the need for better communication between the SGA board members and SGA membership. The current board members critiqued the candidates’ abilities to communicate efficiently.

We quickly noticed the hypocrisy of these critiques, as currently communication is laughable at best. SGA members have had very little, if any, communication from the board members of the SGA.

When calling for questions, the chairman of the board asked for “questions from the board” specifically, stripping us of the chance to engage in the democratic process.

The current year’s board members have a constitutional right to critique these candidates because this particular election is to fill a vacant spot. When filling an empty seat (a seat that has no elected official after the initial election), the board votes on the candidates, instead of the general membership.

This would be less of an issue had the non-board members been given the opportunity to voice their concerns or questions to the candidates, or engage in the discussion at all. Despite the fact the SGA made this meeting open to the non-board members, it would seem that the general membership and their opinions were not valued.

After denying the membership the chance to engage in the discussion, the board members trivialized their privilege to vote for a student representative. There was an open and frank discussion about how individual members wanted to abstain from voting for some of the candidates.

Amid the laughter about the proper way to not vote, we could not help but feel that these elected officials did not respect the importance of the position. Since the general membership was not allowed to vote in this case, the board members should have realized the importance of their say and taken the meeting more seriously.

The meeting itself was unconstitutional, which further contributes to the careless image the SGA board members are cultivating.

How are interested students expected to prepare themselves for an election without fair notice during one of the most chaotic times of the semester?

The SGA states that they encourage all students to run for positions within the association, but the students only know to run when elections are properly advertised. This election was not properly promoted to the general membership.

The section concerning By-Elections in the SGA constitution states that the By-Election “shall take place at least two weeks after the notification to the membership at an Emergency Board Meeting.” Not only was this meeting advertised to the general public only one day before it took place, but according to the constitution, it should have only announced the open positions, and not included the actual election itself.

It remains unclear how a student not affiliated with the SGA could have been made aware of these elections, beyond the post published on Facebook the day before.

Curiously, two of the candidates running had some former connection to the SGA, either through work or volunteer positions. The third candidate was the student responsible for finding that the SGA was eligible to add an additional senator position to its board.

We understand that different circumstances surround an emergency election that may make it difficult to follow all of the proper channels. However, since there were representatives from the general membership present at the meeting, they should have been given the opportunity to speak.

As of today, the SGA still has not announced the results of the election to the general membership.

