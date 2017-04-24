Call for Contributors: Summer 2017, Fall 2017

We’re hiring! The Lambda is looking for passionate, motivated, and talented Laurentian students that are interested in writing, photography, and journalism. There are all sorts of openings, from investigative reporting to opinion editorial writing—and there’s always need for photographers. If you’re interested, send a resume and brief paragraph explaining why you think you would be a good fit for the Lambda team to editor@thelambda.ca. Feel free to email with any questions you might have; or, message us through Facebook or Twitter. We can’t wait to hear from you!

– Jessica Robinson, Editor-in-Chief

