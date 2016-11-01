Canada’s Next Top Ad Exec is coming to Laurentian University

Entering the second decade of the program, Canada’s Next Top Ad Exec (CNTAE) is one of the largest and most influential post-secondary marketing competitions in Canada. The program is sponsored by real companies who put their reputation in the hands of Canada’s top Marketing students.

Canada’s Next Top Ad Exec is a national marketing and advertising case competition that is targeted towards business majors, minors and MBA students. The program aims to establish a bridge between the university and the real world to facilitate a transfer of dialogue and expertise.

Canada’s Next Top Ad Exec (CNTAE) will be coming to Laurentian University on November 8th as a part of a Canada-wide road trip scheduled to visit selected participating universities to raise awareness about Top Ad. The Top Ad representatives and CAMs will be at the Canada’s Next Top Ad Exec booth in The Bowling Alley from 9:00am – 5:00pm. Information about the competition will be provided at the booth.

This year, students have a chance to win a brand new 2017 Chevy Cruze and up to $2500 in monetary prizes. Internships will also be offered by program sponsors and other partner companies. The winning school’s career centre and marketing associations will also be gifted with various awards and prizes.

Students who are looking for opportunities to challenge themselves, gain valuable experience and further their marketing strategy skills are encouraged to get involved.

For more information, please contact:

Taylor Fergusson

Laurentian University Campus Account Manager

Email: tfergusson@laurentian.ca

